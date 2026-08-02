Proposed Kulsi River Dam Hits Roadblock Amid Growing Opposition

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKO: A massive protest against the proposed Kulsi River Dam took place on Saturday in the border village of Ukiam, which is part of the Boko-Chaygaon constituency and is famous as a tourist spot. The agitation was organised under the leadership of the Assam-Meghalaya Joint Protection Committee, with slogans reverberating against the government's plans.

The Kulsi River, formed at the confluence of three rivers in Ukiam, has been identified by both Assam and Meghalaya governments for a hydroelectric and irrigation project. The Brahmaputra Board was entrusted with preparing the Detailed Project Report (DPR). However, the local communities - Khasi tribes from Meghalaya and Garo, Bodo, and Rabha groups from Assam - have long opposed the project, fearing devastating consequences. On Saturday, thousands gathered at the riverbank to voice their concerns.

Local organisations, including Rabha and Garo student unions, echoed this sentiment. A Rabha woman at the protest lamented, "We voted hoping for development, but now they plan to drown us with this dam."

The Rabha Students' Union of Kamrup district issued a press release highlighting that the proposed site lies in one of India's most seismically active zones, warning of catastrophic risks. Union President Anand Rabha recalled that memoranda had been submitted to both Assam and Meghalaya chief ministers last year, urging reconsideration. Despite assurances of consultation, no meaningful dialogue has taken place.

General secretary Ashok Nongbak pointed to recent floods in Upper Assam as evidence of how vulnerable communities are to water-related disasters. The news of the DPR submission has left residents deeply anxious. Protesters demanded immediate cancellation of the project and warned that if governments proceed, the situation will escalate further.

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