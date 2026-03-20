Protein Linked to ALS and Dementia Also Drives DNA Repair Errors, Study Finds

Washington DC: Scientists at Houston Methodist have uncovered a surprising new role for a protein long associated with devastating brain diseases, finding that it also plays a critical part in controlling how cells repair DNA copying errors — a discovery that could have major implications for both neurodegenerative disease and cancer research.

The study, published in the journal Nucleic Acids Research, centres on a protein called TDP43, which has previously been linked to conditions including amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

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