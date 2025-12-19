Protest Erupts in Agartala Over Bangladeshi Leader’s Remarks on Northeast India

Agartala: Public anger over remarks allegedly made by a Bangladeshi political leader came to the fore on Friday, as hundreds of people gathered outside the office of the Assistant High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Agartala. The protest was organised by the Youth Tipra Federation (YTF), the youth wing of the Tipra Motha Party.

The demonstration was held in response to a recent statement attributed to Hasnat Abdullah, a leader of Bangladesh’s National Citizen Party, regarding India’s northeast. Protesters raised slogans criticising Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser Md Yunus and condemned what they described as hostile and provocative rhetoric against India.

Addressing the gathering, YTF president Suraj Debbarma said the protest reflected public sentiment and was not driven by political motives. He alleged that Hasnat Abdullah, while speaking near the Indian High Commission in Bangladesh, had issued threats related to the Indian diplomatic mission.

“From in front of the Assistant High Commissioner’s office of Bangladesh, we want to send a message. I would like to remind them how Bangladesh was created,” Debbarma said, referring to India’s role in Bangladesh’s liberation.

He said that recent statements from across the border were deeply disturbing. “Despite India’s contribution to the creation of Bangladesh, today they are treating us as enemies,” he told reporters.

Debbarma also referred to repeated claims allegedly made by Bangladeshi leaders about capturing India’s northeast, calling such remarks irresponsible and dangerous. “They have repeatedly claimed that they will capture India’s Northeast,” he said.

Making a controversial statement, Debbarma remarked that if provoked, people of the region would respond strongly. “There is no beach in the Northeast. The nearest beach is Cox’s Bazar. If they force us, we will rename it ‘Greater Tipraland Beach,’” he said.

Warning of consequences if tensions continue to rise, Debbarma said people would seek permission to protect their land if the Indian government failed to take note of the situation. “As responsible citizens of India, we are ready to defend our land. We will not remain silent,” he added.

The protest remained largely peaceful, with security personnel deployed around the diplomatic premises. Authorities have not reported any untoward incident during the demonstration.