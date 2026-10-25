Protests Turn Violent in Arunachal Pradesh Over Hydropower Project; NHPC Office and Police Station Torched

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Itanagar: Violence singed Arunachal Pradesh as protesters took to streets against the proposed 11,200-MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) by the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC).

A violent mob torched an NHPC office and a police station, besides vandalising the residences of two political leaders, including state BJP chief, in East Siang district, a senior officer said on Saturday.

Several police personnel were injured after protesters allegedly hurled stones at them in Pasighat, he said.

The incident took place around 11 pm on Friday after a 12-hour bandh to protest against the hydropower project was over, Pasighat deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Tony Tatak said.

According to him, the protesters vandalised the residences of state BJP state president and former MLA Kaling Moyong, and Pasighat West legislator Ninong Ering.

He mentioned that the office of the Adi Bane Kebang, the apex body of the Adi community, was also ransacked.

"The NHPC office in the high region area of Pasighat was set ablaze, while a police station there was also torched," Tatak said, adding that the authorities were assessing the extent of damage.

The DSP, who was injured in the incident, said the protesters had come from Mebo area.

The violence erupted hours after a bandh in Siang, Upper Siang and East Siang districts to protest against the proposed hydropower project was over, he said.

Protesters clashed with the police in Siang district during the 12-hour bandh against the power project on Friday, prompting security forces to fire tear gas shells to disperse the agitators.

Around 150-200 protesters, allegedly armed with machetes, lathis and slingshots, attempted to vandalise police vehicles and breach barricades before pelting security personnel with stones, officials said.

In East Siang, clashes were also reported near Ranaghat bridge in Mebo, where protesters reportedly hurled stones at police personnel.

The shutdown was jointly called by the Adi Bane Kebang United, SUMP Affected Area Youth Association, Siang Indigenous Farmers' Forum Youth Wing and Adi Galo Welfare Society.

The organisations are demanding release of 10 arrested activists, reinstatement of suspended gaon buras (village headmen), withdrawal of all pre-feasibility activities related to the project and removal of paramilitary and central forces deployed in the region.

Strongly condemning the violence, the Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee has demanded an independent inquiry into the use of tear gas shells against protesters during the bandh.

The Arunachal Pradesh government has urged people to exercise caution against unverified rumours, misleading claims and fake news concerning the proposed SUMP.

The government also appealed to the public to rely on official notifications, press releases and authorised channels for accurate information about the proposed project.

The 11,200-MW project has faced opposition from sections of the locals, amid concerns over its potential impact on the Siang river basin and indigenous communities.

The state government has maintained that the project is primarily intended to store and regulate water in the Siang basin, particularly in view of concerns over China's proposed mega dam on the river.

It also said the project aims to strengthen national water and energy security, manage seasonal floods in the Siang-Brahmaputra basin and promote long-term socio-economic growth.

The government also clarified that activities currently underway are limited to technical and environmental surveys for preparing the pre-feasibility report (PFR) to assess the project's viability.

Emphasising the importance of safeguarding local interests, the advisory assured that the welfare, rights, land security and cultural heritage of local communities and project-affected families remain central to the government's evaluations.

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