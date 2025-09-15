‘Protests Will Only Delay ST Status Process’: CM Sarma

Kokrajhar: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday urged six communities demanding Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to suspend their ongoing protests, cautioning that continued agitation may further delay the process.

Speaking at a public meeting in Aflagaon, Kokrajhar, ahead of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) polls, Sarma said the procedure for granting ST status to the Moran, Motok, Koch-Rajbongshi, Adivasi (tea tribes), Chutia, and Tai Ahom communities is “moving forward smoothly with positive efforts.”

“Protests will only delay the entire process more. People should not think protests are the only solution. We must find a middle ground,” the Chief Minister said, stressing that he has been in constant touch with community organisations and has regularly updated them on progress.

Warning of the risks posed by frequent agitations, Sarma remarked, “Protests have been one reason why Assam has remained backward. What if something untoward happens during a protest? The entire process could falter.”

The CM further noted that the Assam government will table a detailed report on the matter in the upcoming Assembly session in November, outlining discussions held with stakeholders over the past four years.

Meanwhile, protests have intensified across the state. On September 13, the Tai Ahom Yuba Parishad, Assam (TAYPA), along with the Tai Ahom Mahila Parishad, staged a sit-in demonstration in Sadiya, pressing their long-standing demand for ST status and greater autonomy.

Earlier in July, the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs had announced that a reconstituted committee of Assam ministers would consult with representatives of the six communities to determine the extent of reservation once the recognition is granted.