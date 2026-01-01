CM Sarma Reviews Assam’s Five-Year Progress at ‘Notun Dinor Alap’ on New Year

Guwahati: On the first day of the year 2026, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma interacted with journalists in Guwahati’s Koinadhara as part of the customary New Year’s press conference ‘Notun Dinor Alap’. In the interactions, CM Sarma reviewed the Assam Government’s achievement over the past years and laid out key plans for the days to come.
Among the major developments, the Assam Chief Minister said that the state’s economy increased by 45 percent in the last five years, adding that the per capita income also rose by 54 percent.
Highlighting the achievements, CM Sarma said, “Assam’s economy has witnessed 45 percent growth in the last five years. Assam’s per capita income has risen by 54 percent. We were the first among the country to implement the three new criminal laws. In the last five years, drugs worth Rs 2919 crore were seized. We have also intensified push back efforts of illegal immigrants. From now on, after a person is declared foreigner, we will make arrangements to push them back within one week. “
“There has been massive development across Assam in infrastructure sector in the last five years. Four bridges will come up over the river Brahmaputra – they include Jorhat-Majuli Bridge, Palashbari-Sualkuchi bridge, Guwahati-North Guwahati bridge and the Dhubri-Phulbari bridge. We have decided to open the Guwahati-North Guwahati Bridge for the public by February 2026,” he added.
In another major achievement, the Chief Minister announced that zero rhino poaching incidents were reported in Assam in 2025.
Himanta Biswa Sarma also announced an advance Bihu gift for women in Assam. He said that Rs 8000 will be provided to mothers and sisters of the state as part of Orunodoi in order to boost their livelihoods. CM Sarma announced that, on February 20, all beneficiaries will get Rs 5,000 for Orunodoi from January to April and a special Rs 3,000 Bihu gift.
In another major initiative, CM Sarma also announced the ‘Babu Asoni’ for male students belonging to families earning below Rs 4 lakh per annum. The scheme starts from February 2026 onwards. Under the scheme, Post Graduate students will be given Rs 2,000 per month and Graduate students will be given Rs 1,000 per month to help them in pursuing their higher education.