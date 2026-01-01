CM Sarma Reviews Assam’s Five-Year Progress at ‘Notun Dinor Alap’ on New Year

Guwahati: On the first day of the year 2026, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma interacted with journalists in Guwahati’s Koinadhara as part of the customary New Year’s press conference ‘Notun Dinor Alap’. In the interactions, CM Sarma reviewed the Assam Government’s achievement over the past years and laid out key plans for the days to come.

Among the major developments, the Assam Chief Minister said that the state’s economy increased by 45 percent in the last five years, adding that the per capita income also rose by 54 percent.

Highlighting the achievements, CM Sarma said, “Assam’s economy has witnessed 45 percent growth in the last five years. Assam’s per capita income has risen by 54 percent. We were the first among the country to implement the three new criminal laws. In the last five years, drugs worth Rs 2919 crore were seized. We have also intensified push back efforts of illegal immigrants. From now on, after a person is declared foreigner, we will make arrangements to push them back within one week. “