Public Hearing for 1,000 MW Naying Hydro Project in Arunachal’s Shi-Yomi on Nov 12

Itanagar: The public hearing for the proposed 1,000 MW Naying hydroelectric project in Arunachal Pradesh’s Shi-Yomi district is scheduled for November 12 at the Yapik Community Hall. Shi-Yomi Deputy Commissioner Tungge Loya has invited residents of the project-affected areas to participate and share their opinions.

The Naying project, a run-of-the-river scheme over the Siyom (Yomgo) River, is being implemented by the North Eastern Electric Power Corporation (NEEPCO). The construction will include a concrete dam, an underground powerhouse, and a water tunnel, with work expected to start around 2028 and commissioning targeted for 2032.

Once operational, the project is expected to generate approximately 4,966.77 GWh annually. The Central Electricity Authority had granted concurrence in 2013, but construction faced delays due to environmental and social concerns, including forest diversion, potential tree loss, and protests over ecological and community impacts.

During the Cabinet “Aapke Dwar” programme at Miao on October 7, the Arunachal Pradesh government approved the formation of joint venture companies between NEEPCO and Arunachal Pradesh Hydropower Corporation Ltd (APHCL) to expedite the state’s Decade of Hydro Power (2025–35) initiative. The program targets a total capacity of 19 GW while promoting investment, employment, and contributions to India’s net-zero emission goals.