Purchase of green leaves: Bought leaf factories want a tangible SOP

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The woes of small tea growers in the state see no end. The Bought Leaf Tea Factory Association (BLTFA) has decided not to procure green tea leaves from the small tea growers if the authorities concerned do not come out with a tangible SOP (Standard Operating Procedure) by May 31 this year regarding the purchase of green tea leaves.

Around two months ago, the Tea Board of India (TBI) and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) made it clear that the bought-leaf factories could use only green leaves free from chemical residues for processing ‘made tea’.

According to sources in the association, the bought leaf factories purchase around 52 percent of green leaves from the small tea growers. Barring a few, tea growers are free to use pesticides. The problem, however, lies in the fact that the bought leaf factories do not have any mechanism to instantly ascertain if the green leaves they purchase from small tea growers contain residues of pesticides. The state has only two laboratories that test the residues of pests. This leads the bought leaf factories to send samples of green leaves to Kolkata for testing, a time-consuming practice that also burns holes in the pockets of factory owners. When the results of the laboratory tests in Kolkata come, the green leaves kept in godowns become unfit fo’made tea’. The situation ultimately affects small tea growers.

According to sources, the association has appealed to all the authorities concerned to come out with a clear-cut SOP regarding the purchase of green tea leaves from small tea growers. The association appealed to the state government to set up district-wise testing laboratories and, until then, allow them to process ‘made tea’ in the existing way. The association also appealed to the government to ensure that the banned pesticides do not glut the market in the state.

This is the second blow to the small tea growers who have to bear the brunt of deficit rainfall this year in the state.

