Put country before yourselves: Ex-Gen Upendra Dwivedi appeals to students

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Former Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi appealed to the younger generation to put the country before themselves and think about the wider impact of their work. He said a good deed or productive work could create livelihoods and bring positive changes to many households.

Gen Dwivedi said these words while addressing a gathering at a special programme, 'Namami Bharatam', organised at the Srimanta Sankaradeva International Auditorium here on Friday to mark the 150th anniversary of the national song 'Vande Mataram'.

"Remember your first failure; it is simply your first attempt. Keep trying. In the end, victory will be yours," he told the students and youth attending the programme.

Speaking about self-discipline and introspection, Gen Dwivedi asked the youth to develop what he called the "Zero-10" habit - spending 10 minutes every morning without a mobile phone, in silence and solitude, thinking about the day's goal.

Gen Dwivedi encouraged everyone, irrespective of age, to develop the habit and said, "A soldier asks himself every morning, 'What do I have to do today for my unit and my country?'"

"A soldier protects the India that exists today. A student prepares the India that will exist tomorrow," Gen Dwivedi said.

Gen Dwivedi said he attended the programme not as a former Chief of Army Staff, but as a former student of Saraswati Shishu Mandir. He described the Northeast as the "true gateway to India" and said, "The Northeast is not a place where India ends; rather, this region is where India begins."

"The right timing is critical," General Dwivedi (Retd.) said while recalling Operation Sindoor, stating that the Army, Navy and Air Force launched the operation simultaneously at 1:05 am on May 7, emphasising the value of discipline and the chain of command.

Elaborating on the importance of determination, Gen Dwivedi cited the difficult conditions faced by soldiers at the Siachen Glacier and said determination could help a person overcome any challenge. He also mentioned Colonel Vikas Shanjan Das, the namesake of the Taj Post.

Referring to recent organisational developments in the Army, he said several new formations and organisations had been created within a single year, including Integrated Battle Groups, Rudra, Bhairav, Shaktiman, Divyastra, Baaz and Ashwini.

Recalling the contributions of Northeast India's national heroes, he highlighted the valour of Bir Lachit Borphukan and Kanaklata Barua and said the region was not merely a geographical frontier but an important centre of India's strength, leadership and national unity.

Shishu Shiksha Samiti, Assam, affiliated with Vidya Bharati Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Sansthan, organised the programme.

The programme was attended by Air Vice Marshal Sanjeev Bordoloi (Retd.), Dr Pawan Tiwari, Organisational Secretary, Vidya Bharati Northeast; Dr Jagadindra Ray Choudhury, Kulendra Kumar Bhagwati, president of Shishu Shiksha Samiti, Assam, programme coordinator Gaurav Kalita, Assam Gaurav awardee Meenakshi Das, alumni, educators, prominent citizens and a large number of students.

Also Read: Greatest privilege of my life: General Upendra Dwivedi bids farewell to military service