Greatest privilege of my life: General Upendra Dwivedi bids farewell to military service

NEW DELHI: Outgoing Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi on Tuesday said that his service has been the "greatest privilege" of his life and his heart is filled with gratitude, appreciation, pride, and satisfaction as he bids farewell to years of military service.

The ceremonial events marked the culmination of General Dwivedi's distinguished military career spanning more than four decades. Earlier in the day, he was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour at the South Block lawns in New Delhi, an occasion that symbolised the conclusion of his tenure.

Following the Guard of Honour, General Dwivedi visited the National War Memorial, where he laid a wreath in homage to the soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice while serving the nation.

General Dhiraj Seth took over as the 31st Chief of Army Staff. Addressing reporters after the ceremony, outgoing Army Chief Gen Dwivedi expressed gratitude for the honour bestowed upon him and reflected on his long journey in uniform.

"As I conclude my tenure as the Chief of the Army Staff, my heart is filled with gratitude, appreciation, pride, and satisfaction. My journey from the Sainik School to this position has been unforgettable. Serving in the Indian Army for more than four decades has been the greatest privilege of my life," Gen Dwivedi told reporters.

"The Indian Army draws its strength not from any one individual, but from its soldiers, commanders, veterans, families, and the unwavering trust of the people of India. I pay homage to every soldier of the Indian Army, including those who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty," he added. (IANS)

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