Qatar court releases 8 Indian Navy personnel

New Delhi: India on Monday has welcomed the decision of the Qatar court to release the eight former Indian Army personnel, who were previously sentenced to death, said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a statement. The Qatar court on Monday released all eight former Indian Navy personnel in its custody, out of which seven have returned to India, said a statement by the MEA. (IANS)

