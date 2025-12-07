Queen of Grit and Glory: Simu Das Returns Home to Hero's Welcome

The ceremony also brought into the limelight an unsung hero, Simu’s mother, Anju Das. A daily wager who single-handedly brought up two differently-abled daughters with unwavering resolve, the struggles of Anju moved many. She, too, was honoured in the most heartfelt manner to acknowledge her unmatched dedication and strength.

Simu, who played an innings of 86 runs and picked up a vital wicket in the final against Nepal, was adjudged Player of the Match, making her name squarely among India's most promising sporting stars. Her stupendous feat earned her national praise as both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma congratulated her. The Chief Minister also handed her a ₹10 lakh cheque to further aid her sports career.

Subsequently, her journey from a life of hardship to the world stage is a touching testimony of determination, courage, and the power of dreams. Her victory is not just India's triumph, but an inspiration for every individual who dares to rise above limitation and adversity.