Nagaon Administration Clears Nearly 100 Encroachments to Restore Sonai’s Flow

Nagaon: In a firm push to revive the dying Sonai River, the Nagaon district administration cleared nearly 100 encroachments along the riverbanks at Bhakat Gaon under the Samaguri Revenue Circle. The move marks one of the region’s most significant river-reclamation efforts in recent years.

For more than twenty years, Sonai’s natural course had been squeezed by unauthorised settlements. What was once a lively river gradually lost its width and flow as makeshift huts and concrete houses occupied almost 38 bighas of government land, turning the river into a shrinking waterline fighting for survival.

Under the leadership of District Commissioner Devasish Sharma, IAS, bulldozers rolled in early morning to remove both kutcha and pucca structures. Officials noted that the drive proceeded smoothly, as most families had already cooperated following prior notices.

“Nearly 80 % of the households voluntarily demolished their own homes. This level of civic responsibility deserves appreciation,” Sharma said.