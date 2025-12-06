Nagaon Administration Clears Nearly 100 Encroachments to Restore Sonai’s Flow

Nagaon: In a firm push to revive the dying Sonai River, the Nagaon district administration cleared nearly 100 encroachments along the riverbanks at Bhakat Gaon under the Samaguri Revenue Circle. The move marks one of the region’s most significant river-reclamation efforts in recent years.
For more than twenty years, Sonai’s natural course had been squeezed by unauthorised settlements. What was once a lively river gradually lost its width and flow as makeshift huts and concrete houses occupied almost 38 bighas of government land, turning the river into a shrinking waterline fighting for survival.
Under the leadership of District Commissioner Devasish Sharma, IAS, bulldozers rolled in early morning to remove both kutcha and pucca structures. Officials noted that the drive proceeded smoothly, as most families had already cooperated following prior notices.
“Nearly 80 % of the households voluntarily demolished their own homes. This level of civic responsibility deserves appreciation,” Sharma said.
The eviction also brought to light troubling lapses within the land administration. During the operation, a land official (lat mandal) was found to have built a personal access road on government land. The DC immediately ordered the illegal road to be dismantled on the spot, underscoring the administration’s stand that no violation whether by citizens or officials, will be spared.
However, the drive also revealed the human side of the crisis. Many evicted families, particularly those without alternate land or housing, were seen gathering their belongings with infants in hand. Civil society members who visited the site urged the government to adopt a compassionate approach and ensure rehabilitation for the most vulnerable.
The district administration has announced that similar operations will continue in other encroached areas under the Dhing Revenue Circle, including Shalnabori, Ahom Gaon, and Roumari Beel.
“Everyone has been given sufficient time. We encourage all remaining encroachers to vacate voluntarily before action becomes unavoidable,” the DC said.
By clearing the riverbanks and reclaiming public land, the Nagaon administration hopes to restore the Sonai’s natural flow and reinforce the principles of lawful governance and environmental responsibility, setting a precedent for sustainable development in the district.