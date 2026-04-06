Rahul Gandhi Campaigns in Assam, Promises ST Status and Women's Cash Aid

Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi held back-to-back election rallies in Biswanath Chariali and Golaghat on Sunday, campaigning for candidates backed by the Congress-Opposition Unity Forum.
State Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi welcomed Gandhi at the Biswanath Chariali meeting, where candidates Jayant Bora (Biswanath), Shankar Jyoti Kutum (Gohpur), and Gyanendra Sarkar (Behali) were also present.
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Gandhi opened his address by invoking the legacy of Vaishnavite saint Srimanta Sankardev and legendary singer Zubeen Garg.
"This is the land of Sankardev, Azan Pir, Zubeen Garg and Tarun Gogoi. Zubeen Garg wanted Assam to remain united, and he never hurt anyone," he said.
He described Assam as a place of linguistic and religious diversity, calling it the state's core identity. "Assam is like a flower garden... this is the fragrance of Assam, this is its uniqueness," he added.
Gandhi laid out a five-point commitment to voters, centering on women, land rights, health, and ethnic recognition.
On ST status: He criticized the BJP for promising Scheduled Tribe status to six ethnic communities but not delivering on it. "We have not come here with false promises. We promise today to give ST status to the six ethnic groups," he said.
On women's welfare: Gandhi promised monthly cash transfers to every woman in Assam, plus a one-time Rs 50,000 deposit for women looking to start small businesses.
On land rights: He said the Congress government would convert temporary land documents into permanent ownership rights — myadi patta — for around 10 lakh indigenous families.
On health: Every family in Assam would receive health insurance coverage of up to Rs 25 lakh for medical treatment, he assured.
On pensions: Senior citizens would receive Rs 1,250 per month, deposited directly into their bank accounts.
At the Golaghat rally — where Gandhi campaigned for candidates Bitupan Saikia, Roselina Tirkey, Sagarika Bora, and Jibon Chutia — he trained his sharpest criticism on Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
"The Chief Minister only takes from Assam — just keeps taking and does nothing. He spreads hatred, spreads violence, speaks rudely, says absurd things, and intimidates people," Gandhi said, alleging the CM's conduct was meant to conceal corruption.
He added that someone who acts without fear stays quiet and works, while those who talk constantly are hiding something. "He knows — he is afraid — that one day the 'brave lions' of the Indian National Congress will catch him and send him to jail," Gandhi said.
Gandhi made a pointed commitment regarding the death of beloved Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, promising that a Congress government would deliver justice for Garg within 100 days of coming to power.
State Congress president Gaurav Gogoi, in his welcome address, promised 3,00,000 government jobs for women if the party wins the election.
He also said Congress would work to make villages drug-free, with women's committees formed at the local level to lead that effort.
On development, Gogoi said the party would extend free bus services to students from tea garden and backward areas, and carry out targeted development work in garden belt regions.