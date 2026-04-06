Rahul Gandhi Campaigns in Assam, Promises ST Status and Women's Cash Aid

Gandhi laid out a five-point commitment to voters, centering on women, land rights, health, and ethnic recognition.

On ST status: He criticized the BJP for promising Scheduled Tribe status to six ethnic communities but not delivering on it. "We have not come here with false promises. We promise today to give ST status to the six ethnic groups," he said.

On women's welfare: Gandhi promised monthly cash transfers to every woman in Assam, plus a one-time Rs 50,000 deposit for women looking to start small businesses.

On land rights: He said the Congress government would convert temporary land documents into permanent ownership rights — myadi patta — for around 10 lakh indigenous families.

On health: Every family in Assam would receive health insurance coverage of up to Rs 25 lakh for medical treatment, he assured.

On pensions: Senior citizens would receive Rs 1,250 per month, deposited directly into their bank accounts.