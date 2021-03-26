Rahul Gandhi's promises will never see light of day: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi keep on making a slew of pre-poll promises that are never fulfilled even after the party holds the rein of power.

Addressing the media here on Thursday, Chouhan said, "Whenever and wherever there are polls, Rahul Gandhi gives some guarantees. Such guarantees never see light of the day in the aftermath of the party voted to power. They gave such guarantees – waiver of farmers' loans, government jobs, unemployment allowance, setting up of food-processing industries in every district among others — in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. However, after voted to power they forgot to implement those promises.

"In Assam, they're luring the voters with five guarantees. It's certain that the BJP will make it to Dispur again. In the event of the Congress coming to power in Assam, instead of fulfilling their five guarantees, they will rather do something different. They won't fulfill their promises, there'll be a corruption raj in the State, infiltrators will be protected, law and order will go for a toss — and all these will deal a blow to the age-old civilization and culture of the State."

On the Congress and the AIUDF (All India United Democratic Front) forging pre-poll alliance in the State, Chouhan said, "Ajmal is here to protect the infiltrators. He's a threat to the security and culture of the State. I question Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi as to why they've unrolled the red carpet for Badruddin Ajmal who had all along been ignored by former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi."

Chouhan also said that the government is not against love but is very much against 'jihad'. "We aren't against love; we're against 'jihad'. One should not love by betraying, deceiving, changing names or by any other unscrupulous ways. We enacted the Freedom to Religion Act-2021. We'll bring a similar law in the State as well," he added.

