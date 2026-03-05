Raijor Dal Releases First Candidate List for 11 Assam Seats Amid Alliance Uncertainty

Raijor Dal has announced its first list of candidates for 11 Assam Assembly constituencies, even as its alliance with the Congress-led opposition forum remains unsettled.
Party president Akhil Gogoi named the candidates on Wednesday — a day after Congress released its own first list — with the seat-sharing negotiations between the two parties still very much in progress.
The election committee of Raijor Dal finalised the following candidates for the first list:
Jalukbari – Ramen Chandra Borthakur, Manas – Anjan Talukdar, Dalgaon – Azizur Rahman, Dhing – Mehboob Mukhtar, Tezpur – Alok Nath, Sisibor Gaon – Dulal Chandra Barua, Margherita – Rahul Chetri, Digboi – Lakshyajyoti Gogoi, Moriyani – Dr Gyanshree Bora, Bokakhat – Ratan Dawa, and Goalpara East – Abdul Rashid Mandal.
Announcing the names, Akhil Gogoi expressed hope that the people of Assam would back Raijor Dal candidates to defeat the BJP — but he also used the occasion to voice sharp displeasure at Congress.
"It's unfortunate that the Congress announced its first list of candidates unilaterally when the electoral understanding among the allies is underway. This is an undemocratic act on the part of the Congress," Gogoi said.
His remarks reflect the growing friction between the two parties, whose seat-sharing talks have been stalled over a dispute involving just one constituency.
Also Read: Will not accept unilateral decision of Congress: Akhil Gogoi