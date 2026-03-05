Raijor Dal Releases First Candidate List for 11 Assam Seats Amid Alliance Uncertainty

Announcing the names, Akhil Gogoi expressed hope that the people of Assam would back Raijor Dal candidates to defeat the BJP — but he also used the occasion to voice sharp displeasure at Congress.

"It's unfortunate that the Congress announced its first list of candidates unilaterally when the electoral understanding among the allies is underway. This is an undemocratic act on the part of the Congress," Gogoi said.

His remarks reflect the growing friction between the two parties, whose seat-sharing talks have been stalled over a dispute involving just one constituency.

