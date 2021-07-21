Railway Protection Force Rescues 15 Trafficked Persons in Rangia

A CORRESPONDENT



RANGIA: The RPF (Railway Protection Force) rescued six minors out of the 15 trafficked persons, from Rangia platform No. 2 on Tuesday. A female trafficker from Deka Chuburi, Tezpur under Sonitpur district was arrested in this regard. She was produced before SDJM Court and the Court forwarded her to Nalbari Jail.

According to Rajani Kanta Bharali, investigating police officer of Rangia GRP, the RPF staff handed over 15 persons, including six minors of Bindukuri near Tezpur and a suspected trafficker, to GRP. After interrogation, the trafficker said that she was trying to take them to Mumbai by Dadar Express by luring them with the promise of jobs in a fish packaging company.

After interrogation, police produced them before the SDJM Court, Rangia. The Court allowed the police to hand over the minors to their guardians through the CWC and the others to their guardians.

