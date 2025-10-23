Railway Tracks Damaged in Suspected Blast in Kokrajhar, Delays Ensue

Kokrajhar: A suspected bomb blast damaged railway tracks between Salakati and Kokrajhar. The explosion occurred at dawn, around 1:00 am, along the line in the Northeast Frontier Railway on Thursday. It has significantly caused damage to the track and sleepers, prompting an immediate suspension of rail traffic.

Railway officials and security forces quickly reached the site and launched a detailed probe into the matter. The bomb disposal unit and the forensic teams arrived to determine the nature of the explosion.

The good train, UP AZARA Super, was passing through the section when it came to a halt. The train manager stopped the train as it felt a heavy jerk, allegedly due to a blast. This incident caused a notable disturbance.

Furthermore, the incident has resulted in a delay of several trains. No casualties have been reported so far. Authorities have heightened security and monitoring in the area as the investigation progresses.

Superintendent of Railway Police, Pranjit Bora, confirms it to be a blast and assures strict investigation of the matter. He states that the repairs have been completed. Meanwhile, the train movements were resumed by 5:25 AM.