Arunachal to Conduct Municipal and Panchayat Elections in December

Itanagar: The Arunachal Pradesh State Election Commission (APSEC) has announced that elections for panchayati raj institutions and municipal bodies in Itanagar and Pasighat will be held in December.

As part of the preparations, officials have been directed to finalise seat reservations for women in zilla parishads, gram panchayats, and municipal bodies. The official election notification will be issued by October 30, the Commission stated.

Draws of lots to determine reserved seats for women will be conducted in Changlang, Itanagar, and Kurung Kumey districts on October 28, while Keyi Panyor’s draw will take place on October 29.

In Itanagar, the draw for municipal seats will be held at the DK State Convention Centre at 11 AM on October 28, in accordance with Section 15 (2) of the Arunachal Pradesh Municipal Corporation Act, 2019, which mandates one-third reservation for women belonging to the Arunachal Pradesh Scheduled Tribe.

District officials have invited MLA’s municipal representatives , political parties, women’s organisations, and accredited media to witness the process. Security arrangements will be in place, and reports from all districts are to be submitted the same day to facilitate timely poll notifications.