Railways Approves 52 New Train Stoppages Across Assam

Railway passengers across Assam are set to benefit from 52 newly approved train stoppages at stations across the state, addressing a long-standing demand from commuters who previously had to travel significant distances just to board or alight from trains.
The new halts cover a range of major express and mail trains, making rail travel more accessible for residents in smaller towns and districts.
Several prominent trains will now serve stations they previously bypassed. Key additions include:
The Vande Bharat Express will now halt at Barpeta Road. The Rajdhani Express gets new stops at Diphu, Furkating, and Tatibahar. The Brahmaputra Mail will now stop at Tihu and Pathsala.
Other trains receiving new stoppages include the Howrah Express, Bangalore Express, and Avadh Assam Express, among several others.
The approval addresses years of requests from passengers in areas where trains previously passed through without stopping.
For many commuters, the lack of a nearby halt meant hours of additional travel to reach the nearest operational station — a practical inconvenience that the 52 new stoppages are now set to resolve.
