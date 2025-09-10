CM Lalduhoma reviews arrangements for PM Modi's Mizoram visit, railway project inauguration

AIZAWL: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Tuesday held a meeting with senior officials to review preparations for the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate the Bairabi–Sairang new railway project on September 13, officials said.

An official of the Chief Minister’s Office said that the Prime Minister would also address a public gathering at the Assam Rifles ground on September 13 and the public meeting would be organized in connection with the inauguration of the Bairabi–Sairang new railway project.

In the meeting, held at the CM’s conference hall, Chief Secretary Khilli Ram Meena gave a detailed account of the arrangements made so far.

Senior officials of various departments and stakeholders discussed their responsibilities and plans to organise both the inauguration programme and the public gatherings.

The CMO official said that the Prime Minister is scheduled to arrive on September 13, and a public meeting would be held at the Assam Rifles ground in Aizawl.

The Prime Minister would inaugurate the Bairabi–Sairang new railway line and flag-off three new express trains, the official said.

The three express trains include Aizawl–Delhi Rajdhani Express (Anand Vihar terminal), Aizawl–Kolkata Express and Aizawl–Guwahati Express.

According to the official, in addition to the railway projects, the Prime Minister would inaugurate two new educational institutions and lay foundation stones for six new development projects.

The 51.38 km Bairabi (near Assam's Hailakandi district)-Sairang (near Aizawl city) railway project will make Aizawl the fourth capital city in the Northeast region to be connected by railways after Guwahati, Agartala and Itanagar.

Senior officials of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), led by General Manager (Construction) Arun Kumar Chaudhary, are making hectic preparations to give final touches to the railway project and arrangements for the inauguration.

Union Ministers and senior officials of several ministries, including the Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), Tribal Affairs, Road Transport and Highways, would be present at the events. (IANS)

