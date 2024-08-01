Gauhati High Court: Railways took safety measures in Guwahati-Silchar section

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: A division bench of the Gauhati High Court comprising Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi and Justice Suman Shyam disposed of a PIL (42/2022) filed by the All Barak Youth Stidents' Association without issuing any further order. The appellant filed the PIL with the contention that the railways be directed to execute safety measures in the hill section of the Lumding-Badarpur Railway Line.

The appellant association mentioned several instances in the writ petition alleging that the railway authorities are not taking appropriate safety measures for conducting train operations in the hill section of the Lumding-Badarpur Railway Line.

The affidavit-in-opposition has been filed on behalf of the railways, wherein it is contended that the railway authorities are taking all security measures as per the instructions of the Railway Board and the superior authorities for the Guwahati-Silchar Railway Segment. The measures carried out by the railways have been mentioned in detail in the affidavit-in-opposition.

Having heard the learned counsel appear for the parties and after going through the pleadings, the bench said, "We are of the view that the railway authorities have taken several measures for the safety of the train operation in the GHY-SCL Railway Segment."

Mr. B. Chakravarty, standing counsel, Railway, has submitted that in the future, the Railway shall also adhere to all the security measures required as per the standards and continue its efforts to have the Railway operations on the said segment run smoothly.

"In view of the above facts and circumstances of the case, no further order is required to be passed in this PIL petition; the same is, therefore, closed," the bench said.

Also Read: Silchar: District Admin Imposed Section 144 Around Bethukandi Sluice Gate in Cachar (sentinelassam.com)