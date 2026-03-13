Top Headlines

Rain Returns to Guwahati and Assam After Five Months, Bringing Relief From Dust and Heat

The Regional Meteorological Centre forecasts moderate rain at most places across Assam through March 14, with maximum temperatures expected to fall by 4-5 degrees; Agomani recorded the highest rainfall at 5 cm in the past 24 hours.
After more than five months of dry weather, rain returned to Guwahati and several parts of Assam on Thursday, bringing long-awaited relief to residents who had been battling dust pollution, heat, and breathing difficulties — particularly children and elderly people.

The downpour, described by residents as "life-restoring," is expected to settle the dust particles that had been floating in the air due to the prolonged dry spell, worsened by the numerous construction projects underway across Guwahati.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Guwahati, of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the following stations recorded significant rainfall of 2 cm or above in the past 24 hours: Agomani (AWS) 5 cm, Lakhipur (ARG) 4 cm, Naharkatia 3 cm, Tinsukia NTPS-APDCL 3 cm, Moranhat 2 cm, Nalbari/Pagladia 2 cm, Dhubri 2 cm, Kheronighat 2 cm, and Chouldhuaghat (ARG) 2 cm.

The RMC cited several active meteorological systems contributing to the rainfall. An upper air cyclonic circulation persists over central Assam and neighbourhood at 0.9 km above mean sea level, while another cyclonic circulation over Bangladesh and adjoining Gangetic West Bengal extends up to 1.5 km above mean sea level. A trough in the lower-level westerlies runs roughly along Longitude 90°E to the north of Latitude 22°N at 3.1 to 4.5 km altitude.

The RMC forecast through 8:30 am on March 14 calls for moderate rain very likely at most places across Assam, accompanied by a fall in maximum temperature of 4 to 5 degrees Celsius.

For Guwahati specifically on March 13, the forecast is for generally cloudy skies with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers through the day.

