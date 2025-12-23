Rajasthan Cyclist Reaches Cachar with Everest Dream, Promotes Fitness and Green Mission

Silchar: Silchar witnessed an inspiring moment on Monday as young cyclist and environmental activist Pappu Ram Choudhary from Rajasthan rode into Cachar as part of his nationwide cycling expedition aimed at promoting fitness, discipline and environmental awareness among India’s youth.

Cycling under the banner of the Shakti Sankalp Safar- Mount Everest Cycling Expedition, Choudhary’s journey combines physical endurance with a strong social message. Having already covered more than 38,000 kilometres, he has travelled through 21 states and six Union Territories, spreading awareness on road safety, healthy living and environmental conservation.

Beyond the long distances, Choudhary’s ultimate goal is to scale Mount Everest in 2026 and hoist the Indian Tricolour at its summit. He says the dream symbolises what determination, self-discipline and consistent effort can achieve, especially for young people.

Alongside his cycling expedition, Choudhary has launched an ambitious green initiative to plant one lakh saplings across the country. So far, around 30,000 saplings have been planted through plantation drives organised during his journey, reinforcing his commitment to sustainable development and environmental protection.

On Monday evening, Choudhary met Cachar District Commissioner Mridul Yadav, IAS, at his office and shared details of his journey and mission. As part of his visit to Silchar, he is scheduled to take part in a plantation programme at Government Girls M.P. School on December 23 at 11 am.

Speaking about his mission, Choudhary urged the youth to adopt healthy lifestyles, follow discipline and have the courage to dream big. “My aim is to motivate young people towards nation-building, road safety, fitness and care for the environment. I want them to dream as high as Everest,” he said.

The visit has left a strong impression on local residents, highlighting how individual commitment can drive social change.