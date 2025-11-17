Red Fort Attack: NIA Detains Alleged Mastermind as Death Toll Rises

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency has made a breakthrough in the Red Fort bombing case, arresting one of the alleged masterminds behind the fatal attack in Delhi that killed 11 people. The incident, which occurred on 10 November, involved a Hyundai i20 packed with explosives, detonating at a busy traffic light close to the Lal Quila metro station.

Investigators have now identified the driver, Dr Umar Un Nabi, as the suicide bomber responsible for the explosion. Umar, an assistant professor from Pulwama, is believed to have played a central role in executing the attack. Forensic experts confirmed his identity following extensive evidence gathering.

The car, registered in the name of Amir Rashid Ali, a plumber from Kashmir, was allegedly procured for the specific purpose of carrying out this act. Ali has been taken into custody in Delhi and is under investigation for his involvement in both purchasing the vehicle and facilitating the plot.

According to officials, the car had been sold multiple times and retrofitted with a CNG tank, making the attack more difficult to trace. The scale of the conspiracy has prompted agencies to widen their inquiries, seizing several other vehicles and interviewing dozens of witnesses.

Police and federal investigators are focusing on what they describe as a “white-collar terror network” stretching across several states. Efforts continue to identify additional suspects, funding sources, and any potential links to foreign groups. Authorities have assured the public that the multi-layered investigation is ongoing and remains their top priority.