Rajdhani Express From Mizoram Draws Overwhelming Response

Aizwal: The recently launched Rajdhani Express connecting Mizoram’s Sairang with New Delhi has received an extraordinary welcome from passengers, clocking occupancy rates well above full capacity. On its first journey, the train reported a load factor of 162.5%, while the return service reached 158.3%, according to figures shared by the Ministry of Railways.

Other long-distance trains from Sairang have also seen a surge in demand. The service to Guwahati ran with almost every seat filled, and its return trip was completely sold out in sleeper class. Similarly, the Kolkata–Sairang connection drew strong patronage, with the east-to-west leg registering 144.8% occupancy.

Freight traffic has picked up alongside passenger services. By the end of September, eight goods trains had already arrived at Sairang carrying cement, stone chips, sand, automobiles and ready-mix concrete. On 19 September, the route also dispatched its first parcel consignment — a shipment of Anthurium flowers from Mizoram to the national capital, loaded onto the Rajdhani Express parcel van.

Railway authorities view the robust figures as a sign of confidence in the state’s improved connectivity. They believe the Sairang line will not only transform passenger travel but also act as a catalyst for trade, opening up new opportunities for Mizoram and strengthening its integration with the wider Northeast and the rest of India.