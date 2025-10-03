Assam: Youth Killed in Clash Over Zubeen Garg Song at Bamunimaidam Puja Pandal

Guwahati: A shocking incident marred Dashami festivities at the Kalibari Jatri Durga Puja Pandal in Bamunimaidam, where a youth was brutally assaulted and later succumbed to his injuries. The victim, identified as Abhinash Rajak, was allegedly attacked by a group of 20–25 men following a dispute over playing a song of late icon Zubeen Garg.

According to eyewitnesses, the clash was instigated after the demand for Garg’s song was raised. The situation spiraled out of control when the mob, allegedly led by Sujit Saikia and Ratul Bora, physically assaulted Rajak. He was rushed to hospital in a critical condition but later succumbed to his injuries.

Family members of the victim lodged an FIR at Chandmari Police Station, naming the accused. Witnesses further claimed that the assailants threatened Rajak’s father at the hospital while his son was battling for life.

Police have launched a probe into the incident, and security has been tightened in the area as investigations continue.