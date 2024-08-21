Rajya Sabha Bye-Poll: BJP Fields Mission Ranjan Das and Rameswar Teli from Assam

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The BJP fielded two senior leaders from Assam—Mission Ranjan Das and Rameswar Teli—for the states’ two Rajya Sabha seats that fell vacant due to the election of Sarbananda Sonowal and Kamakhya Prasad Tasha to the 18th Lok Sabha.

Both are senior leaders of the party. Mission Ranjan Das is a former MLA, and Teli is a former union minister and MLA.

The last date for the filing of nominations for these two Rajya Sabha polls is August 21. The two will file their nominations tomorrow. The date for scrutiny of the nomination papers will be August 22.

With the number of MLAs in the state in favour of the BJP and its allies, a win is sure for these two candidates. This has caused the opposition not to field any candidates.

According to the ECI schedule, the election of these two seats in the Elders’ House is on September 3, 2024.

The electoral college of any Rajya Sabha member comprises only MLAs. Assam has seven seats in the Rajya Sabha.

