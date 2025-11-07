Ranjeet Kumar Dass Inaugurates 97th Barpeta Road Raax Festival

Barpeta: The 97th Barpeta Road public Raax festival, one of the oldest and most cherished cultural celebrations in Assam, began on a grand note on Thursday evening. The festival was formally inaugurated by Assam’s Panchayat and Rural Development Minister, Ranjeet Kumar Dass, marking the start of eighteen days of devotion, tradition, and cultural festivities that bring together thousands of devotees from across the region.
Amid chanting of prayers and beats of traditional drums, Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass cut the ceremonial ribbon to open the beautifully decorated main gate of the Raax festival. The Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Barpeta District, Rohan Kumar Jha, followed by unveiling the artistically crafted earthen idol gate at the Raax Temple. After the formal inauguration, both dignitaries offered prayers (Sewa) at the temple, seeking blessings for peace and harmony in the community.
In his address, Minister Dass spoke warmly about the significance of the Raax festival in preserving Assam’s cultural identity. “This festival is not just a celebration of devotion but a reminder of our deep-rooted traditions that unite people beyond barriers”, he said, appreciating the organisers and locals for their continued efforts to uphold the century-old legacy.
Apart from Ranjeet Dass and Barpeta DC, the event was also attended by several other personalities, including the President of the Raax Festival Committee, Rajesh Sarkar, and members of various local organisations. The festival grounds were filled with joy and excitement as devotees, artists, and visitors gathered to witness the opening ceremony, adorned with lights, traditional motifs, and music.
The 18-day-long Raax Festival will feature devotional performances, cultural evenings, exhibitions, and various religious rituals portraying the divine love of Lord Krishna and Radha. Organisers have ensured comprehensive arrangements for visitors’ convenience, safety, and smooth conduct of the festivities. With its vibrant mix of faith and art, the Barpeta Road Raax Festival continues to stand as a proud symbol of Assam’s living cultural heritage.