Ranjeet Kumar Dass Inaugurates 97th Barpeta Road Raax Festival

Barpeta: The 97th Barpeta Road public Raax festival, one of the oldest and most cherished cultural celebrations in Assam, began on a grand note on Thursday evening. The festival was formally inaugurated by Assam’s Panchayat and Rural Development Minister, Ranjeet Kumar Dass, marking the start of eighteen days of devotion, tradition, and cultural festivities that bring together thousands of devotees from across the region.

Amid chanting of prayers and beats of traditional drums, Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass cut the ceremonial ribbon to open the beautifully decorated main gate of the Raax festival. The Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Barpeta District, Rohan Kumar Jha, followed by unveiling the artistically crafted earthen idol gate at the Raax Temple. After the formal inauguration, both dignitaries offered prayers (Sewa) at the temple, seeking blessings for peace and harmony in the community.

In his address, Minister Dass spoke warmly about the significance of the Raax festival in preserving Assam’s cultural identity. “This festival is not just a celebration of devotion but a reminder of our deep-rooted traditions that unite people beyond barriers”, he said, appreciating the organisers and locals for their continued efforts to uphold the century-old legacy.