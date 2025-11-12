Ranoj Pegu Inaugurates New Wing of Mising Bhawan Complex in Guwahati

Guwahati: Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu today, November 12, inaugurated a new wing of the proposed Mising Bhawan Complex at Khanapara, Guwahati. The event was attended by the Executive Councillor of the Mising Autonomous Council and several senior members of the Mising community residing in the city. The proposed Mising Bhawan is envisioned as a multi-storied facility which will be equipped with a banquet hall, conference hall, and other modern amenities. Once the construction is completed, it will serve as a vital cultural and community centre for the Mising people across Assam that will be offering space for social gatherings, cultural events, and community programmes. Speaking at the inauguration, Minister Pegu stated that the government’s commitment to preserve and promote the rich heritage of the Mising community will continue and ensure access to modern facilities, which encourages unity and cultural pride.

Community leaders present at the event expressed gratitude to the state government for supporting the initiative and emphasised that the Mising Bhawan will stand as a symbol of cultural identity and collective progress for generations to come.