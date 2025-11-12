Delhi Blast: Student’s Reddit Post Predicting ‘Something Going On’ at Red Fort Goes Viral

New Delhi: A Reddit post written by a Class 12 student has gone viral after it appeared to predict unusual activity around Delhi’s Red Fort, just hours before a deadly car explosion killed 13 people and left 20 injured on Monday, November 10, evening.

The post, shared around 4 p.m. on Reddit’s “r/Delhi” community, mentioned seeing a heavy presence of police, army personnel, and media near the Red Fort and Metro area. The student wrote, “I just came back from school, and everywhere there was just police and army and media, like on the Red Fort, on the Metro, everywhere. Not even kidding, when I was travelling, I saw more army than ever. Is something going on today?”

The explosion occurred around 6:52 p.m. outside Gate No.1 of the Red Fort Metro Station. According to police sources, a Hyundai i20 suddenly caught fire after halting at a red light, leading to a massive blast that damaged nearby vehicles. The explosion claimed 13 lives and injured 20 others.

The car was reportedly driven by Dr. Umar Un Nabi, a Pulwama-based doctor who is suspected to be the mastermind behind the attack. Investigators have registered a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Explosives Act. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the probe.

The Reddit post gained attention shortly after news of the blast broke, with many users calling it “chilling” and “unsettling.” Several people commented that the student may have sensed something unusual before the tragedy.

However, officials and media outlets have clarified that the authenticity of the Reddit post could not be verified. No photos or videos were shared by the user to support the claim of increased security movement.

The explosion has placed Delhi on high alert, with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) tightening security at airports, metro stations, and key public locations. The Red Fort Metro Station will remain closed until further notice as the investigation continues.

Authorities are now examining CCTV footage and tracing the movement of the suspect’s vehicle as part of the wider investigation into the blast.