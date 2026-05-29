Rare Bent-Toed Gecko Recorded for the First Time in Assam’s Urpad Beel, Underscoring Conservation Gains

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: As if more of nature’s bounty in Assam has left more to be discovered. The confirmed sighting of the bent-toed gecko (Cyrtodactylus bapme) in Urpad Beel in the Goalpara district has added yet another species to the biodiversity of the state.

To this effect, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote on his X handle, “Nature continues to reveal new wonders from Assam. The first confirmed record of the bent-toed gecko (Cyrtodactylus bapme) in Assam from Urpad Beel highlights the extraordinary biodiversity our ecosystems support. Our continued conservation efforts are helping preserve these fragile habitats where diverse species continue to thrive.”

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