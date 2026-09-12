Rare Himalayan fish recorded for first time in Arunachal’s Tawang

Itanagar: Scientists have recorded a rare Himalayan fish, Schizopygopsis waddellii, in India for the first time after finding specimens in a natural high-altitude lake in Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh, at around 12,800 feet above sea level.

The discovery adds a new species to India's freshwater fish diversity and expands the known range of the species, previously associated with high-altitude freshwater systems of the Tibetan and China Plateau, officials said on Friday.

The specimens were collected in July this year by researchers from the ICAR-Central Institute of Coldwater Fisheries Research (ICAR-CICFR) at Bhimtal in Uttarakhand, in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh fisheries department and members of the Shar-Tso Committee of Tawang.

The Schizopygopsis waddellii belongs to the Cyprinidae family and is adapted to the harsh environmental conditions of high-altitude freshwater ecosystems. Its known distribution was earlier largely associated with the Tibetan Plateau, with Yamdok Lake in Tibet recorded as its type locality. The Tawang record therefore represents a significant extension of its known geographical range.

The species was identified through an integrative taxonomic approach that combined detailed morphological examination with molecular evidence based on mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) analysis.

This approach helped scientists establish the identity of the fish and confirm it as a new record for India.

The fish has an elongated, cylindrical body, with a dark greyish to olive-coloured upper side and a lighter, silvery to creamy-white underside. It has a complete lateral line, a blunt snout, a distinctive hard plate-like structure around the lower lip and snout, a subterminal mouth and a deeply forked caudal fin. These features are among the characteristics used in its identification.

Scientists said the finding is important not only as a new addition to India's freshwater biodiversity but also for understanding the biological links between the Eastern Himalayas and the wider trans-Himalayan region.

The occurrence of the species in Tawang indicates that the high-altitude aquatic ecosystems of Arunachal Pradesh may harbour species with wider trans-Himalayan affinities.

The discovery also highlights the largely unexplored fish diversity of Arunachal Pradesh, particularly its numerous remote mountain lakes and water bodies.

Researchers said the record could provide a baseline for future biodiversity surveys, ecological assessments and conservation planning, while underlining the need for continued scientific exploration of the State's fragile high-altitude aquatic ecosystems.

The finding has been welcomed by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, who said the discovery from the high-altitude waters of Arunachal Pradesh was a remarkable addition to the country's freshwater biodiversity.

In a social media post, Mein appreciated the scientists, the fisheries department and the Shar-Tso committee for documenting the species and said such discoveries demonstrate how much remains to be explored and understood about Arunachal Pradesh's natural heritage.

He added that the finding also underlined the importance of continued research and conservation of the state's fragile high-altitude ecosystems, noting that scientific discoveries of this kind can help improve understanding of the unique biodiversity found in the region.

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