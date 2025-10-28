Rare Turtle Rescued from Roadside Canal in Boko, Released Safely into Natural Habitat

Boko: In a heartwarming display of community-led conservation, a rare species of turtle was rescued from a roadside canal near National Highway 17 in Borpora, Boko, drawing attention to the region’s fragile aquatic ecosystem.

The discovery was made by local traders, who spotted the turtle struggling to emerge from a drainage canal. Recognising its ecological importance, they immediately informed the Singra Range Forest Office.

A team led by Range Officer Pinku Singh reached the site and successfully carried out the rescue. “The turtle weighs approximately five kilograms and is around five to six years old,” Singh confirmed, expressing gratitude for the locals alertness.

After a health check, the turtle was safely released into a pond near the Shiv Temple in Nagopara, Boko, ensuring its return to a secure and suitable habitat. The village residents came together during this course of action, which showcases the symbol of harmony.

Forest officials appreciated the public’s swift response, emphasising that community participation remains key to safeguarding Assam’s endangered wildlife and preserving the ecological balance of its wetlands.