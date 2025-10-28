Empowering Dreams: CM Leads Mission to Create 39 Lakh Lakhpati Baideos in Assam

Through MMUA, the government aims to provide financial support, training, and mentorship to women to help them become financially independent and self-sustaining. The initiative envisions women-led ventures flourishing in agriculture, handloom, food processing, and local crafts nurturing Assam’s traditional strengths with modern enterprise.

The Chief Minister also interacted with several beneficiaries who shared inspiring success stories of turning small ideas into sustainable businesses. Their journeys, he said, stand as living examples of what can be achieved when opportunity meets determination.

With the renewed mission launched from Kaliabor, the state moves forward with confidence, unity, and the vision of a self-reliant Assam, one where every ‘Baideo’ becomes a symbol of hope, strength, and prosperity.