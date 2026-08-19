Assam: Hojai District Commissioner Sanjay Dutta Reviews Farmarpar High School

A CORRESPONDENT

HOJAI: Hojai District Commissioner Sanjay Dutta visited the Farmarpar High School within Hojai district on Tuesday to review its academic environment and teaching standards. During the visit, DC Dutta distributed uniforms and urged students to stay disciplined and work hard toward their goals. He also took classes in several rooms, teaching various subjects directly to the students. Additional DC (Education) Nitisha Bora and Inspector of Schools Ranjan Deka accompanied the DC during the visit.

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