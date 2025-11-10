Ration Scheme Launched in Nagaon Under NFSA

Nagaon: The Nagaon district administration launched an expanded ration distribution scheme under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), aimed at improving food security and nutrition for families across the district.
The new scheme will provide sugar, pulses, and salt along with the existing subsidised rice, making it more beneficial for economically weaker households.
The programme was officially inaugurated by District Commissioner Debashish Sharma, IAS, who said that the government is committed to ensuring that every citizen receives their entitled share of food items.
“No beneficiary should accept under-measured quantities. Every person has the right to their full entitlement,” Sharma said while addressing the gathering. He also urged officials to maintain fairness and transparency during the entire process of distribution.
Under this initiative, 1,786 Fair Price Shops (FPS) across Nagaon will serve nearly 38,02,594 beneficiaries registered under the NFSA. Each household will now be able to buy masoor dal at ₹69 per kilogram, sugar at ₹38 per kilogram, and salt at ₹10 per kilogram, along with their regular supply of rice.
Officials from the Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs Department, local representatives, and Fair Price Shop operators were present at the launch event. The District Commissioner encouraged them to work together to ensure smooth and timely delivery of the items to all beneficiaries.
He also said that the scheme is not only about food distribution but also about improving the overall nutritional balance among families. “The aim is to make food affordable, accessible, and nutritious for everyone,” he added.
The initiative has been welcomed by residents of Nagaon, who said that the addition of essential household items to the ration list will help them manage rising market prices. Many expressed hope that this step would bring relief to low-income families and strengthen food security in the district.