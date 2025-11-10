Ration Scheme Launched in Nagaon Under NFSA

Nagaon: The Nagaon district administration launched an expanded ration distribution scheme under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), aimed at improving food security and nutrition for families across the district.

The new scheme will provide sugar, pulses, and salt along with the existing subsidised rice, making it more beneficial for economically weaker households.

The programme was officially inaugurated by District Commissioner Debashish Sharma, IAS, who said that the government is committed to ensuring that every citizen receives their entitled share of food items.

“No beneficiary should accept under-measured quantities. Every person has the right to their full entitlement,” Sharma said while addressing the gathering. He also urged officials to maintain fairness and transparency during the entire process of distribution.