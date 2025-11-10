Massive Rally by Santhal in Udalguri; Call for Scheduled Tribe Recognition

Udalguri: At an energetic rally in Udalguri on Monday, over 10,000 Santhals congregated, demanding their long-pending claim for recognition as ST under the Constitution.

The march, organised by the All Sanhtal Students' Union (ASSU), started from the Monpur playground and meandered its way through the town, carried forward by banners, traditional drumbeats, and slogans such as "We are Adivasis, recognise us now" and "Justice delayed is justice denied."