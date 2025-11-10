Massive Rally by Santhal in Udalguri; Call for Scheduled Tribe Recognition

Udalguri: At an energetic rally in Udalguri on Monday, over 10,000 Santhals congregated, demanding their long-pending claim for recognition as ST under the Constitution.
The march, organised by the All Sanhtal Students' Union (ASSU), started from the Monpur playground and meandered its way through the town, carried forward by banners, traditional drumbeats, and slogans such as "We are Adivasis, recognise us now" and "Justice delayed is justice denied."
The demonstrators were unanimous in their demand for ST status under Article 342 of the Constitution. Moreover, they also raised their voices for other allied rights, including land pattas under Section 10 of the Assam Agricultural Land Act, 1886, ethnic identity certificates for community members, and full implementation of the 2022 Tripartite Adivasi Peace Accord.
Representing the rally, ASSU leaders said the community has waited patiently for decades, and while political promises have come and gone, little concrete action has followed. "Our demand for ST status is not a privilege-it is our constitutional right," declared a student leader amid resounding applause and chants from the assembled crowd.
Organisers said the rally passed off peacefully as the local administration watched the proceedings. No major disruption was reported, and the community vowed to continue its stir until the demands received a formal response from both the state and central governments.