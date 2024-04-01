Ravi Kota assumes charge as Chief Secretary to the Assam government

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Dr. Ravi Kota, an IAS officer of the 1993 batch of Assam-Meghalaya cadre, today assumed charge of Chief Secretary to the Assam government.

Dr. Kota took over charge from outgoing Chief Secretary Paban Kumar Borthakur at the Assam Secretariat in the presence of senior officers of the state government and the Assam Police.

Borthakur was slated for retirement on March 31, 2024, and he relinquished his post on the same day.

Dr. Kota has been appointed as Chief Secretary of the state government through a notification dated January 16, 2024.

Talking to the media after assuming charge, Dr. Kota said, “I have been in government service for the past 31 years and served for a majority of the time serving in Assam. It will be my endeavour to continue the work done by the earlier chief secretaries for the development of Assam. The present government is working swiftly, and as the Chief Secretary, I will also try to give my best 24x7. In this respect, I request the cooperation of all.”

He further said that planning for infrastructure development is going on and that the utilization of the state budget is also good. “Our economic growth will go further if we continue to work at the same speed for the next few years,” he added.

He stated that he was accorded a warm welcome by outgoing CS Paban Kumar Borthakur, and he thanked him for that.

Meanwhile, outgoing CS Borthakur said, “During the time I worked as the Chief Secretary, the government worked in a swift manner, and record-breaking work was done. The work under the present Chief Minister has been going on efficiently, and everybody worked as Team Assam. I feel happy for this achievement.”

Regarding the new Chief Secretary, he said, “Dr. Kota had served as DC in several districts. He also worked for the World Bank and the Finance Commission. I wish him all success in the future.”

