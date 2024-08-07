Record rainfall in Ri-Bhoi, Guwahati on August 5: IMD

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Regional Meteorological Centre, Guwahati, of the IMD (India Meteorological Department) has issued orange alerts for Jorhat and Majuli on August 7, and Bongaigaon and Dhubri on August 8.

With an orange alert, IMD asks people to be prepared. The IMD already has a prediction of enhanced rainfall activity over Assam until August 9.

The two-hour heavy rainfall in Guwahati paralysed life on August 5. The situation due to waterlogging came to such a point that many people reached their homes as late as 3 a.m. Many people could not turn up at their homes and had to spend the night at hotels. The metropolitan city is yet to return to normalcy even today, with many areas, including the Rukmini Gaon, remaining submerged.

According to an IMD weather report for Guwahati issued at 8.30 a.m. on August 6, Guwahati recorded 78.4 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours. This is the highest rainfall in Guwahati during this monsoon season. The IMD also issued a yellow alert (to be updated) in the Kamrup (M) district on August 7 and 8.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma chaired a meeting in Guwahati today with all stakeholders on yesterday’s waterlogging in the city. He wrote on his social media handle, “Yesterday, the Ri-Bhoi district in Meghalaya received a record rainfall of nearly 100 mm. Heavy rainfall in the hills along with rains of 60 mm in Guwahati—this 90 minutes of rain was nearly 25% of the rainfall the city receives during the entire monsoon season. This resulted in extraordinary flash floods in parts of the state capital. Today, I chaired a meeting with all stakeholders to work out a comprehensive solution baked in with early warning and quick response mechanisms. We will also be in touch with the Meghalayan government to implement a real-time coordination protocol.”

Also Read: Assam: IMD predicts increased rainfall until August 9 (sentinelassam.com)