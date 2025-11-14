Red Fort Attack: Pakistani Handler's Role in Terror Plot Revealed

New Delhi: Investigations into the Red Fort car bomb attack have exposed a chilling terror conspiracy directed by Pakistani handler Maududdin Aurangzeb Alam, also known as Ammar Alvi. The attack was timed symbolically to coincide with the anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition on December 6, 1992.

The plot, linked to terror organisations Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, unfolded through several meticulously planned phases. These included the formation of terror cells, procurement of explosives, preparation and target reconnaissance, distribution of bombs, and finally, plans for coordinated blasts across six to seven locations in the National Capital Region.

Authorities stated the conspiracy was initially conceived in August but was delayed, with December 6 chosen deliberately for its symbolic national significance. The elaborate plan pointed to a larger network aiming to cause widespread disruption, leveraging the anniversary’s tense communal context.

Key suspects were arrested, and explosive materials were seized, confirming the scale and sophistication of the plot. Investigations continue as authorities work to dismantle the entire terror network implicated in this coordinated attack.

This discovery has heightened alert levels and drawn attention to the ongoing threat posed by cross-border terror groups and their handlers. Security agencies remain vigilant, taking measures to prevent similar attacks in the future.

This incident stands as a grave reminder of the challenges posed by terrorism and the importance of sustained intelligence and counter-terror efforts to safeguard national security.