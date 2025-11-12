Red Fort Blast: Assam Police Target Social Media Supporters

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam Government has instructed the DGP to ascertain the antecedents of some people who have indirectly supported the blast near Red Fort on social media.

Speaking on the issue, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said that after the Pahalgam incident, some people expressed their elation at yesterday’s blast near Red Fort. “Their social media posts have ‘emoji tags’ that expressed support for the terror act. How can one feel delighted at the death of people? It smacks of their direct or indirect support for terror activities. I’ve instructed the DGP to ascertain the antecedents of these people. If any of them are from Assam, we’ll arrest them,” the Chief Minister said.

Meanwhile, in the wake of the bomb blast that occurred yesterday near Delhi’s Red Fort Metro Station, security arrangements at the Guwahati Railway Station have been significantly intensified.

The RPF, GRP, and the RPF jointly carried out search operations in the premises of Guwahati Railway Station, including circulating areas and passenger facilities.

Additionally, drone surveillance has been deployed to monitor vulnerable zones and areas falling under blind spots. Continuous public announcements through the PA system and loudhailers are being made to create awareness among passengers and railway consumers, urging them to stay alert and report any suspicious activity to the nearest security personnel.

Security at Guwahati Railway Station continues to remain on high alert, with strengthened coordination among all security agencies to ensure the safety of passengers and railway property.

