Red Fort Blast: Foreign Handlers Sent 42 Bomb-Making Videos to Faridabad Doctor

New Delhi: Investigators probing the Red Fort blast connected to a terror module have uncovered that one of three alleged foreign handlers sent 42 bomb-making videos to Muzammil Ahmad Ganai, a doctor from Faridabad’s Al Falah Medical College involved in the case. The videos, shared via encrypted messaging apps, reportedly guided the accused in assembling explosives and conducting attacks.

Ganai, arrested ten days before the blast, is believed to have stored significant quantities of explosive material, including over 2,500 kg recovered from his premises. The handlers, identified by pseudonyms such as ‘Hanzullah’, ‘Nisar’, and ‘Ukasa’, are suspected to be based abroad, with one linked to Turkey. Security agencies are investigating possible connections between this module and similar DIY bomb-making attacks in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Among the foreign handlers, Mohammed Shahid Faisal—known by aliases like ‘Colonel’ and ‘Laptop Bhai’—has emerged as a key figure coordinating terror activities in southern India since 2020. Faisal is linked to multiple significant bombings including incidents in Coimbatore, Mangaluru, and Bengaluru and is believed to have fled to Pakistan after being named in an earlier terror plot.

The emerging evidence suggests a coordinated effort involving remote handlers who radicalise and instruct local operatives through encrypted digital platforms such as Signal, Telegram, and Session. Security officials are analysing these networks to understand the modules’ interconnectedness and disrupt future attacks.

The investigation continues as agencies gather more intelligence on the handlers and their influence over local terror cells, aiming to thwart further threats against national security.