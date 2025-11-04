Kamrup Police Arrest Cattle Smuggling Mastermind Akram Ali in Late-Night Raid

Goroimari: A major operation against organised cattle smuggling was carried out last night, Monday, November 3, where the Kamrup district police arrested an alleged smuggling kingpin, Akram Ali, at Kanhara village under the Goroimari Police Station.

Police officials detain the accused and seized 112 cattle, a Scorpio vehicle (registration no. AS 22 H 6489), and Rs.90,000 in cash. The arrested person and the seized items were later taken to Rani Police Outpost for further investigation.

According to police sources, Akram Ali was running a large smuggling network operating from the char (riverine) areas of South Kamrup, trafficking cattle across the Assam-Meghalaya border and further into Bangladesh. The network reportedly used both road and river routes along the Brahmaputra River for transportation.

For several months, around 9-10 pickup vans were allegedly used every night to transport 100-150 cattle from Goroimari, Sonatoli and Hatipara areas using National Highway 17 to reach Rani, Joypur and Sukubaria before crossing into Meghalaya.

Local residents had earlier raised concerns about frequent night-time vehicle movements between 2 AM and 3 AM, which have gone unchecked for a long time.

Kamrup police have now intensified operations to identify and arrest other associates involved in the network. Officials have highlighted the need for stricter border surveillance and coordination with Meghalaya authorities to end the long-running smuggling racket.

Police said the arrest of Akram Ali is a key breakthrough and could help bust one of the most organised cattle trafficking syndicates in the region.