Reforms in criminal justice system behind Assam ranking top: SDGP Munna Prasad Gupta

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: There is jubilation and introspection among the Assam Police top brass after Assam was placed at number one in the ranking of states by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The rankings were made after judging parameters on the implementation of the three Acts introduced on July 1, 2024, namely, the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA).

Special DGP (CID) Munna Prasad Gupta revealed that timely implementation of the Acts and bringing about reforms in the criminal justice delivery system enabled Assam to emerge at the top.

Speaking to the media today, SDGP MP Gupta said, “You all know that three new Acts came into force on July 1, 2024. They are the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA). The aim of bringing these new Acts into force was to ensure speedy justice to victims and strengthen the criminal justice system. How fast and efficiently the acts were implemented were the parameters on which the MHA judged and gave rankings to the states. According to the rankings, Assam was placed at number one with a score of 76%. From the ranking we’re being able to find out in which parameters we have excelled and in which we have to improve upon. We will work towards improvement on these parameters so that speedier justice can be ensured for the people.”

The SDGP went on to explain, “Following the introduction of the new Acts, there was a need to bring in administrative reforms in SOPs, rules, and notifications. We could implement these on time. As for the use of technology, earlier summonses from the court were sent to police stations where they were printed before being served in person to the people. Now, e-summonses have been introduced. The summonses are sent electronically to the police stations, and they are sent through mobile phones to the people concerned. The implementation of these reforms was the basis for evaluation by the MHA and the rankings. We have submitted charge sheets on time. In some cases, we have to submit the charge sheet within 60 days and in others within 90 days. Whether we were able to submit the charge sheets on time was one of the parameters on which we were evaluated. Moreover, we had to take fingerprints of criminals and create a database, based on which we can identify the criminals in the future. Assam Police and the Home Department worked together. We have achieved this ranking due to the leadership and support of the Chief Minister.”

According to the MHA report, Assam excelled in some of the parameters in the implementation of new criminal laws, such as administrative reforms (19.85%), operational efficiency (26.04%), ICT applications (16.14%), and investigations (10%).

