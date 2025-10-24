‘Singapore Police to Submit Full Report in 90 Days’: SDGP Munna Prasad Gupta on Zubeen Garg Death Investigation

Guwahati: Special Director General of Police (SDGP) Munna Prasad Gupta on Friday briefed the media in Guwahati after returning from Singapore, where a two-member SIT team held crucial discussions with Singapore Police regarding the ongoing investigation into the death of popular singer Zubeen Garg.

Gupta confirmed that the meeting held on October 21 with a five-member team of Singapore Police was “productive and cooperative.” Singapore authorities assured full legal assistance and agreed to share vital information relevant to the case.

He stated that the post-mortem report will be officially submitted through the Indian High Commission, while the Singapore Police are expected to present their complete investigation report within 90 days.

During their visit, SIT officers also inspected multiple key locations connected to the incident and collected significant evidence. Within the next 10 days, the SIT plans to obtain CCTV footage and record statements from witnesses present at the time of the incident. Statements from Singaporean citizens will be collected by Singapore Police directly.

“The Singapore Police will coordinate with Assam Police once their official process concludes and the next steps will follow through proper judicial channels,” Gupta said.

Responding to questions about Zubeen Garg’s personal security officers, Paresh Baishya and Nandeshwar Boro, the SDGP revealed that large financial transactions had been traced to their accounts. “Their activities are being examined under the Prevention of Corruption Act, and the Chief Minister’s Vigilance team is handling this aspect of the probe due to the substantial sums involved,” he added.

Gupta further disclosed that 70 individuals have provided statements to the SIT so far. He also noted that members of the Assam Association in Singapore, who interacted with the singer, may be called again for follow-up questioning if required.