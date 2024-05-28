Cyclone 'Remal' Ravages Assam: Powerful Winds, Torrential Rain Leave Trail of Destruction

GUWAHATI: The cyclonic storm named ‘Remal’ caused extensive damage in Assam on Tuesday, bringing heavy rain and strong winds that resulted in significant disruptions.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) this morning warned of strong gusty winds with speeds raging from 40 to 50 kmph over the next three hours.
Strong winds have disrupted normal life in several districts including Bajali, Baksa, Barpeta, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Darrang, Dhubri, Goaplara, Golaghat, Hojai,Kamrup, Kamrup Metropolitan, Karbi Anglong, and Morigaon.
In response to the severe weather conditions caused by ‘Remal’, authorities have ordered the closure of schools in these districts to ensure the safety of students.
According to reports, the authorities in Nagaon and Guwahati have announced the closure of all schools. Similar closures are happening in other districts as well, with many schools shit down to keep students and staff safe.
The IMD in a statement said, “The Deep Depression (remnant of Cyclonic Storm “Remal”) over Bangladesh moved east-northeastwards with a speed of 12 kmph during past 06 hours, weakened into a Depression and lay centered at 0530 hrs IST of 27th May, 2024 over east Bangladesh, near latitude 24.4 °N and longitude 91.1 °E about 170 km west-southwest of Silchar (Assam), 260 km north-northeast of Mongla (Bangladesh), 60 km west-southwest of Srimangal (Bangladesh) and 100 km northeast of Dhaka (Bangladesh).”
“The system is likely to move east-northeastwards, and weaken further into a Well Marked Low Pressure Area during next 12 hours,” it further added.
Meanwhile, at least 16 people have died after cyclone Remal struck coastal areas of India and southern Bangladesh.
The storm brought strong winds of 110 km/h, heavy rain, and tidal surges, leading to flooding in low-lying areas.
Nearly a million people were moved to safety as the cyclone hit the coast on Sunday evening. Local authorities estimated that around 8.4 million people, including 3.6 million children, were in the cyclone’s path.
