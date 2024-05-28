Cyclone 'Remal' Ravages Assam: Powerful Winds, Torrential Rain Leave Trail of Destruction

GUWAHATI: The cyclonic storm named ‘Remal’ caused extensive damage in Assam on Tuesday, bringing heavy rain and strong winds that resulted in significant disruptions.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) this morning warned of strong gusty winds with speeds raging from 40 to 50 kmph over the next three hours.

Strong winds have disrupted normal life in several districts including Bajali, Baksa, Barpeta, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Darrang, Dhubri, Goaplara, Golaghat, Hojai,Kamrup, Kamrup Metropolitan, Karbi Anglong, and Morigaon.