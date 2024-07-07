State Education Minister Ranoj Pegu reviews flood situation in Lakhimpur district

LAKHIMPUR: Education, Welfare of Plain Tribe & Backward Classes (non-BTC) Affairs Minister Dr. Ranoj Pegu arrived in Lakhimpur on Saturday to take stock of the current flood situation of the district. The Minister assessed the flood situation of the district by holding a review meeting in the conference hall of the District Commissioner’s office. The meeting was attended by the District Development Commissioner, Chief Executive Officer of Zila Parishad, Additional District Commissioners, Revenue Circle Officers, Block Development Officers, departmental heads of the district. The meeting began with a comprehensive presentation by the District Revenue Department and District Disaster Management Authority covering all the issues affected by the floods in the district so far.

It should be noted here that the rising water levels of the rivers of the district, above the danger level, due to heavy rains in the past few days, have affected an extensive area of the district. Till Friday, 349 villages under seven Revenue Circles of the district had been affected by the floods. The floods have hit 1,69,016 people in the district and 5,031 hectares of agricultural land. The floods affected 74,318 livestock and washed away three of them. A total of 39 houses have been completely or partially destroyed in various flood-hit areas of the district so far. The floods have so far damaged 41 roads, two bridges, 10 bridge approaches of the Public Works Department and damaged four embankments of the Water Resources Department. In addition, 17 agricultural bundhs, check bundhs of Panchayat and Rural Development Departments were damaged. The floods have affected 29 schools, 25 Anganwadi Centers and four water supply schemes of the Public Health and Engineering Department in the district. The district administration has set up five relief camp in the flood-hit areas and opened 81 flood relief centers to distribute food items.

While chairing the meeting, the Education Minister called upon the officials of the district to carry out the relief and rehabilitation work with a completely generous, humanitarian attitude and responsibility. He asked the Revenue Circle Officers and Block Development Officers to hold joint meetings to oversee the rehabilitation work so that no genuine flood affected persons or families are deprived of the flood relief.

