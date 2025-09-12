Top Headlines

Remembering Mahapurush Madhabdev: A life of pure devotion and timeless Wisdom

On His Tirobhav Tithi, We Pay Tribute to the Saint Who Carried Forward the Light of Sankardev and Touched Millions of Hearts
A painting of the great Assamese Saint Sri Sri Madhabdev
Published on

Guwahati: Today, on the Tirobhav Tithi of Mahapurush Sri Sri Madhabdev, we remember a saint whose life was fully dedicated to devotion, service, and spreading the message of love and unity.

Born in 1489, Madhabdev was a brilliant scholar and thinker. But everything changed when he met Srimanta Sankardev. That meeting turned him into a true follower of Ekasarana Dharma, a simple, powerful path based on devotion to one God through chanting His name

Madhabdev became the strongest pillar of this movement. His most famous work, the Naam Ghosa, is still sung in every Namghar, filling hearts with peace and devotion. He also helped build strong religious institutions like Satras and Namghars, which brought people together breaking the barriers of caste, class, and status.

His message was clear: God is one, and we are all equal in His eyes. Through love, music, poetry, and prayer, he inspired a cultural and spiritual revolution that still lives on.

On this sacred day, let us remember his teachings not just in words, but in action. Let us live with humility, kindness, and faith just as he taught us.

