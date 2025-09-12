Remembering Mahapurush Madhabdev: A life of pure devotion and timeless Wisdom

Madhabdev became the strongest pillar of this movement. His most famous work, the Naam Ghosa, is still sung in every Namghar, filling hearts with peace and devotion. He also helped build strong religious institutions like Satras and Namghars, which brought people together breaking the barriers of caste, class, and status.

His message was clear: God is one, and we are all equal in His eyes. Through love, music, poetry, and prayer, he inspired a cultural and spiritual revolution that still lives on.

On this sacred day, let us remember his teachings not just in words, but in action. Let us live with humility, kindness, and faith just as he taught us.