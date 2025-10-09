Remembering Ratan Tata: A Year Without Ratan Tata, Yet His Light Still Guides Us

Guwahati: One year ago, India lost more than an industrial icon; it lost its gentlest visionary, Ratan Naval Tata. Today, as the nation marks his first death anniversary, hearts across the land beat in remembrance of a man whose greatness was defined not by power or wealth, but by his unmatched humanity.

Ratan Tata was a rare soul who led with empathy and lived with grace. His quiet demeanor masked a mind of steel and a heart that never stopped caring. He saw business not as a race for profit, but as a mission to uplift to build dreams for those who dared to hope. From the tea gardens of Assam to the corridors of innovation in Mumbai, his compassion knew no boundaries.